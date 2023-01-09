New Bill seeks progressive wages for waste management sector, more stringent licensing rules for firms

SINGAPORE - About 3,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents working in the waste management sector will see wage rises over six years as the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) is extended to the sector from July 1, under a new Bill tabled in Parliament.

The Bill also calls for a new licensing regime for cleaning businesses to be implemented on Jan 1, 2024.

It proposes that only businesses committed to investing in productivity measures, keeping up with upcoming wage climbs and ensuring workplace safety can qualify and renew their licences every two years.

These are among amendments to the Environmental Public Health Act proposed in a Bill tabled on Monday by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, to ensure a cleaner environment for all.

To implement the PWM, which charts a clear pathway for wages to rise along with training and improvements in productivity, the Bill proposes that the licensing framework be revamped for waste collection and waste disposal licensees.

This follows the Government’s acceptance of recommendations by the Tripartite Cluster for Waste Management (TCWM) in January 2022 to introduce the PWM for the waste management sector.

The PWM will apply to two sub-sectors – waste collection and materials recovery.

Singaporeans and PRs working in waste collection can expect their monthly gross wage to rise from at least $2,210 in July to $3,260 by 2028, with regular increases over six years.

Meanwhile, those working in materials recovery, such as sorters in recycling plants, could earn a monthly gross wage of at least $3,160 come 2028, up from at least $2,110 in July 2023.

“Licensees must adhere to prescribed conditions, including paying workers a baseline wage, overtime wages, and an annual bonus, in accordance with TCWM’s recommended wage schedule,” said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint statement on Monday.

Separately, the cleaning business licensing framework will introduce three classes of licences, all valid for two years at a time.

Currently, there is only one type of licence for cleaning businesses, and it is valid for one year and is renewable.

Under the proposed framework, the Class 3 licence, which has similar requirements as the current licence, is a non-renewable licence available only once to new businesses and those still licensed under the current regime from Dec 31, 2023 and cannot qualify for the two other classes.

It is meant to give new entrants a leeway to ramp up their operations and ultimately commit themselves to the industry, as well as to give existing players two more years to grow into what two higher classes of licences require.

In the long run, cleaning businesses are expected to at least hold the renewable Class 2 licence, which requires licensees to hold a paid-up capital of $25,000.

This paid-up capital requirement was introduced to ensure that operators can keep up with wage climbs under the cleaning sector’s existing PWM for the long haul and adopt more technology, NEA said.