Smart recycling boxes in Bishan rewards residents for sorting waste, slashing contamination rate

SINGAPORE - A trial in Bishan to collect recyclables using smart boxes has managed to cut the contamination rate of their contents to just 5 per cent – far lower than the national average of 40 per cent.

The ongoing trial by waste management company 800 Super, which began in April 2022, collects paper, plastic, aluminium, metal cans, old clothing and glass and awards points to residents for depositing these separately. The points can be exchanged for supermarket vouchers.

Ten smart boxes have been set up around the estate, but only five are currently in operation.

Each material is collected separately in the smart box’s different compartments, as opposed to Singapore’s usual method of collecting different types of recyclable materials together in a single large blue bin.

Recyclables contaminated by remnants of food and drink, tissue paper and other items, cannot be recycled. The low contamination rate at these smart boxes means 95 per cent of what is collected can be successfully recycled.

To use the smart boxes, residents have to download an app and register an account.

The app generates a personalised QR code that the user must scan at the recycling boxes, before selecting which category of recyclable items they wish to deposit. The corresponding compartment will then open.

“These smart boxes force people to be more disciplined when they have to sort their recyclables according to the categories shown on the boxes,” said resident Glen Chow, a 32-year-old retail assistant who started using the smart recycling boxes in January this year.

“This makes it better than the blue bins, which tend to fill up more quickly, and sometimes get used as a rubbish bin to throw any kind of waste.”

The National Environment Agency (NEA), which oversees Singapore’s waste management, told The Straits Times that 600kg of recyclables have been collected each month in this trial.

Residents earn points based on the type and weight of materials recycled. For example, every kilogram of glass, paper and aluminium deposited earns the user 5, 15 and 80 points respectively. The boxes are equipped with weighing scales.

Users can redeem a $10 supermarket voucher for 1,000 points.

Trialled alongside each smart recycling box is a food waste recycling locker. Users can put food scraps like fruit peel, fish and meat trimmings in airtight containers provided and weigh them before placing them into the locker. Five points are awarded for every 500g of food waste collected.