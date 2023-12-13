Crate, food and language: Preparing Le Le for his move to China

SINGAPORE – Since Le Le was first introduced to his customised crate on Nov 27, panda keepers have been conditioning him to enter the metal container with food rewards.

This is to encourage him to go into the crate voluntarily and get used to it.

In his fifth and latest session of conditioning, he even fell asleep in the crate for 40 minutes before exiting, assistant curator Trisha Tay at Mandai Wildlife Group said on Dec 13.

During these sessions, which usually lasted about 30 minutes each, keepers ensured that he was comfortable staying inside the crate.

This crate will be used to take the two-year-old panda to Chengdu, China, on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight in January 2024.

“I think he’s quite comfortable with the process, and we are quite confident that he will do well in this whole transition period,” Ms Tay told the media.

Le Le made his last public appearance at River Wonders on Dec 13, a day before he begins a 4½-week quarantine, before he goes on the plane.

Ms Tay is one of the staff members who will accompany Le Le to China to help with his transition.

Training him to get used to the crate not only eliminates the need to sedate him for the flight but also minimises the stress for both the panda cub and his keepers on the day of the flight, Ms Sim Pei Ying, a senior keeper at Mandai Wildlife Group, told The Straits Times.

During his quarantine before his departure, Le Le will undergo health checks, including sampling his blood to screen for diseases and chest radiographs to rule out signs of a tuberculosis infection, and making sure he is in top shape for the journey.

Flight to China

On Jan 16, 2024, Le Le will embark on a 4½-hour flight on a Boeing 747-400F freighter aircraft, which will leave Changi Airport at 7.15pm for Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.

Captain Nithaar Zain, chief pilot of the plane, said he was “really excited” to transport Le Le – his first giant panda passenger.

While he will ensure that the loading and unloading of the panda cub go smoothly before and after the flight, Capt Nithaar said the most challenging part of the flight is to avoid turbulence.

“When you’re a passenger and a turbulence is coming, pilots will advise you to put on your seatbelt. But for livestock, they have no idea and might feel a bit uncomfortable or nervous, so we really try to avoid turbulence as far as possible,” Capt Nithaar told ST.

He has flown the freighter for 15 years and transported live animals like horses, cows and sheep.