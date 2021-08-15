In Pictures: Singapore gets first panda cub

Singapore's first panda cub was born on Saturday (Aug 14) at River Safari. In April 2021, panda pair 13-year-old Kai Kai and 12-year-old Jia Jia displayed signs of being in heat, officially entering their seventh breeding season. Here is a look at their journey, from their arrival in Singapore from China in 2012 to becoming parents.

Despite being a first-time mum, Jia Jia’s maternal instincts kicked in as soon as the cub was born, and she picked up her newborn with care.
Four-year-old female giant panda Jia Jia in her sanctuary in Ya'an Bifeng Gorge, Sichuan province, on May 16, 2012.
People bidding farewell to the truck carrying Jia Jia and Kai Kai leaving the panda base at Ya'an Bifeng Gorge for China's Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Sept 5, 2012.
To commemorate the arrival of Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Sept 6, 2012, some companies created panda-inspired memorabilia like these plush toys.
The unveiling of pandas Kai Kai (left) and Jia Jia (right) on the tarmac at Changi Airport on Sept 6, 2012, after their arrival from Chengdu on a Singapore Airlines-sponsored jet.
Panda Kai Kai in his air-conditioned den on Sept 6, 2012, tucking into bamboo flown in from China under the watchful eyes of River Safari keepers.
Kai Kai enjoying bamboo in his climate-controlled habitat, the Giant Panda Forest at River Safari, after completing his one-month quarantine on Oct 6, 2012.
Panda Jia Jia tucking into bamboo at her enclosure at River Safari on Nov 7, 2012.
Giant panda Jia Jia in 2013.
Kai Kai and Jia Jia, pandas at River Safari, attempted to mate for the first time in 2015.
A photo from March 30, 2017, shows Kai Kai and Jia Jia engaging in a courtship dance in their den at River Safari.
Jia Jia during birthday celebrations on Sept 6, 2017.
Kai Kai during birthday celebrations on Sept 6, 2017.
River Safari’s giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia in 2017.
River Safari’s first giant panda cub being cradled by Jia Jia, a first-time mother. The baby was born at 7.50am on Aug 14, 2021.
Male panda Kai Kai enjoying a meal of bamboo in River Safari’s Giant Panda Forest while Jia Jia bonds with their newborn cub in an off-exhibit den.
