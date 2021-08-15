In Pictures: Singapore gets first panda cub

Singapore's first panda cub was born on Saturday (Aug 14) at River Safari. In April 2021, panda pair 13-year-old Kai Kai and 12-year-old Jia Jia displayed signs of being in heat, officially entering their seventh breeding season. Here is a look at their journey, from their arrival in Singapore from China in 2012 to becoming parents.
