More time for Le Le fans to say goodbye, with S’pore-born panda’s flight to China pushed to January

SINGAPORE – Visitors to River Wonders now have three extra weeks to bid farewell to Le Le, after the panda cub’s last public appearance was postponed from Nov 20 to Dec 13.

The next day, the Singapore-born bear will then enter quarantine for more than four weeks before heading back to China on Jan 16, 2024, Mandai Wildlife Group said on Sunday.

The group manages and operates the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari and Bird Paradise, which are located at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

It was reported in September that Le Le would leave for China in the “second half of December”.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on why the departure date was pushed back, Mandai said that the group and the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) were “in the midst of working out the arrangements” for his return.

A farewell campaign is ongoing, where Le Le fans can take send fan mail or take photos with his photo standees. It will culminate in a farewell party at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit on Dec 13, Mandai said.

“Upon his return to China, Le Le will officially join the country’s conservation programme to safeguard his species,” said Mandai. “In the meantime, his care team is helping him prepare for a smooth travel.”

Mandai added that Le Le has received two vaccinations and will undergo thorough health checks during the quarantine.

Mandai told ST that these were vaccinations against distemper and rabies.