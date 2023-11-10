S’pore needs to be prepared for serious public order incidents: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Singapore has not had many serious public order incidents in recent decades, but needs to be prepared, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on Friday.

Situations may turn negative very quickly, such as in the 2019 Hong Kong protests, the 2021 Capitol riots in the United States and the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting, said Mr Shanmugam.

He made these remarks at the 70th anniversary celebrations of the police’s Special Operations Command (SOC), held in the afternoon at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai.

The SOC is an elite force of more than 900 officers who safeguard the nation against public disorder and security threats.

It includes the Special Tactics and Rescue Unit, the K-9 unit that trains police dogs, and the Police Tactical Unit (PTU) that responds to armed criminals and terrorist incidents.

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam said the Hong Kong police, which were once known as Asia’s finest police force, were well trained and highly respected. But in the 2019 protests, they were handicapped by their law and could not take action until the protests turned violent.

Said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Law: “By the time the protests turn violent, police are in a very difficult situation. It is almost impossible to deal with it without resorting to force.”

He added: “Overnight, the situation in Hong Kong changed.”

The Government’s role is to deal with societal issues and fault lines upfront, and create policies that bring harmony and peace, to avoid reaching the point where SOC would need to be activated in the first place, said Mr Shanmugam.

But while Singapore continues with its policies, it will also invest heavily in troops like the SOC and strengthen their capabilities.

Currently, SOC’s officers go through intensive training to equip them with tactical capabilities needed to take firm and decisive action.

The training also builds their emotional resilience, so officers can remain calm and effective during severe stress, said Mr Shanmugam.

He said Singapore also invests in the latest technologies and equipment, such as tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and cameras mounted on police dogs.