Slashing attack at Pasir Ris West Plaza leaves five people hurt: Witnesses

SINGAPORE – Several people were hurt in a slashing incident at a mall in Pasir Ris Street 72, with shoppers and business owners running for cover amid the chaos.

The Straits Times understands five people were hurt in the incident, which happened on Dec 20 at around 4pm at the Pasir Ris West Plaza.

Several witnesses said the attacker was armed with a knife.

A Pasir Ris resident, who was at the mall just after the attack, said he saw five people injured near the Royal Regent, a provision shop inside the mall selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.

Four of the victims were seated on chairs outside the shop, while one was sprawled on the ground.

“They were covered in blood, and there were over 30 police officers at the scene, including several armed with rifles,” said the resident, who declined to be named.

Other witnesses said the officers had ballistic helmets and bullet-resistant vests like those worn by the Singapore Police Force’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

ERT officers are trained to respond to cases involving firearms and dangerous weapons, and are equipped with submachine guns and pistols.