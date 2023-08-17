Three men arrested for slashing another at Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man involved in a slashing incident at Read Crescent Park in Clarke Quay last Sunday has been caught, the police said on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested last Sunday and were each charged in court on Tuesday with affray. The offence carries a jail terms of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The trio allegedly had an altercation with another man at the park, during which he was attacked with a knife and sustained a deep laceration on his forehead.

The assailants fled after. The victim was conscious when later taken to the hospital.

The police said on Monday that they had been alerted to a fight at about 6.15am.

A knife measuring about 39cm from tip to handle was recovered and is believed to be the weapon used to attack the victim.

The third alleged attacker was arrested in Anchorvale Link at about 3.20pm on Wednesday, and will be charged on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he can be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or a combination of these penalties.