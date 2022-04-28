Police warn of scammers impersonating GIC representatives offering lucrative investment packages

SINGAPORE - A new investment scam variant has emerged, where scammers impersonate representatives of "the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation" (GIC) on group chats on messaging platform Telegram, said the Singapore Police Force on Thursday (April 28).

People would receive a Telegram invitation to join a group chat named "Government of Singapore Investment Corporation".

The scammers running the group chat would claim to be from GIC and offer lucrative investment packages.

To reinforce the ruse, scammers would use the GIC logo and claim to be investors who have successfully withdrawn the profits made from their investment packages.

Those who were keen to invest in the packages were then directed to provide their personal particulars and bank account number to sign up for the packages.

Thereafter, they would be asked to transfer money into bank accounts provided by the scammers.

They would only realise it was a scam when they did not receive the expected returns or could not withdraw their investments.

The police, in their statement, said: "GIC does not provide investment services to the public."

They advised members of the public to not react, reply or click on any links or open any attachments from anyone or any organisation claiming to be from GIC, or affiliated with GIC, which is no longer known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation.

The police also advised members of the public to adopt the following measures to avoid falling for scams:

- Be aware of the signs of scams which include investment products with attractive high yields, unexpected friend requests online, urgent requests for funds transfers, payment in shopping credits or gift cards or one-time password requests;

- Adopt a mindset of healthy scepticism;

- Always pause and think before taking any action. Scammers often take advantage of the vulnerability in human behaviour, such as fear or greed, to lead victims into making transactions or fall prey to scams;

- Seek advice from family and friends before making any online transactions;

- Safeguard personal information such as bank account details and passwords.