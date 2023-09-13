More victims scammed in first half of 2023 but amount cheated falls from $342m to $334m

SINGAPORE – While the number of scam victims increased in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, the amount cheated fell, as signs indicate scammers could be changing tactics.

A total of 22,339 scam cases were reported from January to June 2023, a 64.5 per cent increase from the 13,576 cases during the same period the previous year.

However, the total amount victims lost in the first half of this year dipped slightly to $334.5 million, from $342.1 million during that period last year.

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of $660.7 million in 2022, up from $632 million in 2021.

For this year’s mid-year scams statistics, more than half, or 55 per cent, of victims lost up to $2,000, revealed the police on Wednesday.

In fact, seven out of the top 10 most common scams saw a fall in the average amount lost per victim.

In the first half of 2023, the average amount lost to job scams was $13,851, down from $17,532 in the same period last year.

The average amount lost to e-commerce scams also fell from $3,773 from January to June in 2022 to $1,635 in the first half of 2023.

National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh said scammers could have changed tactics by targeting more people, but for smaller amounts each time.

He said scammers are now casting a wide net and trying to hook as many victims as they can, to cheat them of smaller amounts, rather than spending a lot of time and effort on getting one victim to give up their life savings.

He said: “This makes it easier for the scammers. They may choose to put up a scam advertisement online and just wait for the fish to bite. It is less labour-intensive than trying to gain the trust of a victim, which would take time.”

Because of this, Prof Loh noted victims may fall prey to scams even when buying small-ticket items like mooncakes or beer online, with such cases reported by The Straits Times recently.

Prof Loh said: “The figures show that scammers may now well be choosing to cheat $100 each from 1,000 victims, instead of $100,000 from just one victim. So the amount cheated each time may be getting smaller, but the hit rates are getting higher.”

The police said among the top 10 scam types, government officials impersonation scams, which was the ninth most common scam in the first half of 2023, had the highest average losses at about $116,000 per victim.

Investment scams had the second highest average losses, with victims losing around $60,000 each time.

Said the police: “These two scam types involve deception over a period of time, using complex social engineering and deception methods.”