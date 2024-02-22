Reformative training for teen who provided sexual services as a minor, extorted client

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old girl who engaged in sexual acts with a 34-year-old man in exchange for $950 later worked with another teenager to extort him of more money.

The teenager who had engaged in the sexual acts turned 18 in April 2023. The other girl, now 17, is identified in court documents as A1.

As the man had unlawfully engaged the sexual services of the then underage girl in February and March 2023, the two teenagers agreed they would threaten to lodge a police report against him if he refused to pay up.

When confronted, he transferred $50,000 to the older girl’s bank account.

On Feb 22, the 18-year-old girl was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least six months after she pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion.

This means she will be detained in a centre to observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The man was earlier charged with two counts of obtaining the sexual services of an underage girl in exchange for cash. The cases involving him and A1 are pending.

The two girls cannot be named as they were below 18 at the time of the offences. The man’s identity cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

In mid-February 2023, the man communicated with a user of messaging platform Telegram to look for somebody who could provide sexual services to him.

Details about the Telegram user have been redacted from court documents.

The user told the man that a local girl, the older teenager, would be able to provide such services.

The man met her on Feb 26, 2023, and handed her $600 in exchange for sexual services. He engaged her services again on March 2, 2023, and gave her $350.

Four days later, he contacted the girl and offered her $400 if she would go to the movies with him.

She accepted the offer and told A1 about him.

The two girls agreed to meet the man and extort money from him for obtaining sexual services from a minor.

That evening, the teenagers went to Lot One shopping mall in Choa Chu Kang, and the older girl instructed the man to meet her at a nearby multi-storey carpark.

When the man arrived, A1 came forward and asked him if he knew that the older girl was then a minor. He replied that he was aware that she was 17 years old at the time.

A1 then told the man that he could be incarcerated if the police were alerted about what he had done.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rimplejit Kaur said: “The victim tried to flee but was prevented from doing so by A1 who obstructed his path. The victim pulled A1 and the latter shouted ‘molest’.

“On hearing this, the victim was frightened and asked (what was wanted from him). A1 told the victim that they wanted money.”