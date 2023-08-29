Woman accused of extortion gets stern warning and has charge withdrawn

Shaffiq Alkhatib
Court Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of providing escort services and extorting cash from a man has had her extortion charge withdrawn.

Tanya Pal, 27, was also given a stern warning.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Tuesday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said the prosecution had applied for her to be given a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which was granted by the court on Aug 2.

This means the Singaporean woman cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The AGC spokesman did not disclose the reasons behind the discharge.

Tanya was charged with one count of extortion on March 8. She was accused of committing the offence in a Yishun flat at around 3.30pm on March 5.

Tanya had purportedly threatened to make a police report against a 39-year-old man unless he gave her $1,800.

Court documents did not reveal details about her alleged threat.

For extortion, an offender can be jailed for between two and seven years and caned. Women, however, cannot be caned.

