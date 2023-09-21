Jail, caning for man who extorted cash from 2 other men after consensual sex

SINGAPORE – A man had consensual sex with two other men after meeting them on dating app Grindr, before extorting $800 from them.

Davin Lian Ke Xiang told one of his victims he had recorded a video of them having sex, and he received $700 from the man after threatening to disseminate the clip on social media.

Lian made the second victim hand him $100 after threatening to make a police report that he had been forced to perform sexual acts on the man.

On Thursday, Lian, 25, was sentenced to three years and six months’ jail, and three strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion and one count of assaulting a police officer.

In February 2022, Lian got to know the first victim, a 30-year-old man, on Grindr. They met at Lian’s rented unit later that month, and he performed oral sex on the man.

Thereafter, Lian told the man he wanted a new television set that cost $700, but the man refused to buy it for him.

Lian then claimed he had recorded a video of them having sex and threatened to disseminate the clip on social media.

Feeling afraid, the victim left the unit, but Lian followed him and continued to pester him for cash.

The victim finally transferred $700 to him at an automated teller machine.

Lian invited the second victim to his home on Oct 24, 2022 and performed acts including oral sex on the 25-year-old man.

He later told the victim he wanted to make a police report, claiming the latter had forced him to perform such acts.