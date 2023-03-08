Woman who provided escort services charged with extorting money from customer

SINGAPORE – A woman who provided escort services was on Wednesday charged with extorting money from a customer, with police linking her to three other similar cases.

Tanya Pal, 27, was charged with one count of extortion after allegedly extorting $1,800 from a man who had procured her services. The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the case at around 7.45pm on the same day.

Tanya is said to have threatened the man with a police report unless he gave her $15,000.

“Out of fear, the victim transferred a sum of $1,800 via bank transfer first,” a police spokesman said in an earlier statement.

“Through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested her within 19 hours of the report.”

Tanya is believed to be involved in three other similar cases reported, which involved a total sum of at least $19,000.

Her case has been adjourned to March 15.

For extortion, an offender can be jailed for between two and seven years, and caned. Women, however, cannot be caned.