Probation for woman who failed to immediately alert police to friend’s rape

SINGAPORE - A woman, who failed to alert the police despite having reasons to believe that a man had raped her friend, was ordered to undergo probation for a year and nine months on March 18.

The 22-year-old woman had also committed other unrelated offences including cheating.

As part of the sentence, she has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 100 hours of community service.

Her mother was also bonded for $5,000 to ensure her good behaviour.

The names of all parties linked to this case have been redacted from court documents.

On Feb 1, the offender admitted in court that she had failed to immediately give information to the police about the rape. The prosecution said she was legally bound to do so.

The woman had also pleaded guilty to cheating and other offences.

The woman, the 23-year-old victim, a 19-year-old male teenager and a 20-year-old man were part of a party of eight who had gathered in a room at Hotel Royal in Newton Road during the Covid-19 pandemic on Nov 28, 2021.

The teenager was identified in court documents as B1, and the 20-year-old man, B2.

The group shared eight bottles of alcoholic drinks. The court documents did not disclose the outcome of the cases involving the man and the teenager.

At around midnight, a hotel concierge called the room to tell them they were in breach of Covid-19 regulations. Due to safe management measures, only up to five people could gather in a group at the time.

Two people left the room, while six remained.

In the wee hours of Nov 29, 2021, the victim felt tipsy and nodded off after downing a last shot of liquor.

B2, who was lying next to her on a bed, began hugging her.

Some time between 3am and 6am, B1 carried the victim to the bathroom and B2 raped the unresponsive woman.