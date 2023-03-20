Teen who carried unconscious woman to toilet admits to abetting rape

SINGAPORE – After a drinking session, a 19-year-old male warehouse assistant carried an unconscious woman into a toilet and a 20-year-old man then raped her.

All three people were colleagues at the time and the two men cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

The teenager admitted on Monday that he had abetted by intentionally aiding the man in committing rape.

Court documents did not disclose the outcome of the 20-year-old man’s case.

The trio were part of eight people who had gathered in a room at Hotel Royal in Newton Road amid the Covid-19 pandemic on Nov 28, 2021.

The group then shared eight bottles of liquor among them, but the teenager did not drink.

A hotel concierge later called the room to tell them that they were in breach of Covid-19 regulations and three people had to leave before midnight. Two people left soon after.

The prosecution said that the victim felt tipsy in the wee hours of Nov 29 and nodded off after downing a last shot of liquor.

The 20-year-old man was lying next to her on a bed in the darkened room soon after when he felt aroused.

The teenager, who was nearby, then carried the unconscious woman into the toilet and left her there. The 20-year-old man entered the toilet and raped her.

Deputy public prosecutors Lee Zu Zhao and Tan Jing Min stated in court documents that the victim was unconscious and unresponsive throughout her ordeal.

The prosecutors did not state what the other people in the hotel room were doing at the time.

After committing the offence, the 20-year-old man dressed the woman, carried her out of the toilet, placed her on the bed and went to sleep.

When he woke up, he told the teenager, and another guest – a 20-year-old woman – about what he had done.

The trio then agreed that they would tell the victim that she had purportedly woken up and followed the 20-year-old man into the toilet by herself.