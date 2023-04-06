Youth who raped drunken teen gets nearly 10 years’ jail, caning

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old who raped a drunken teenager after sending her home was sentenced to nine years and 11 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane by the High Court on Thursday.

Delwin Neo Kah Keng had sent text messages to various friends, including one asking if he was “too innocent to not even touch her”, when the girl fell asleep after rejecting his advances.

Despite being told by one friend that he would be a rapist if he had sex with the girl, Neo, who was then 19, forced himself on the 18-year-old.

Neo pleaded guilty in January to one charge of rape committed in the early hours of Nov 21, 2019, as well as two charges for unrelated sexual offences committed against another victim.

Nine other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In sentencing, Justice Audrey Lim agreed with prosecutors that the victim was vulnerable, given that she was intoxicated and that Neo was opportunistic in taking advantage of her inebriated state.

The judge noted that he knew the girl was drunk and insisted on sending her home despite meeting her for the first time that night.

He decided to remain at the teen’s flat when he realised that she lived alone, said Justice Lim, even though the victim, who believed that he would leave after sending her home, had told him to lock the gate and throw the keys inside.

But the judge took into account that Neo was 19 at the time.

Justice Lim said deterrence is the primary consideration, but she was cognisant of his relatively young age and that rehabilitation also features as a sentencing consideration.

On the night of Nov 20, 2019, Neo, then a full-time national serviceman, met the victim at a birthday party he had organised for a friend at a club in Clarke Quay.

The victim became intoxicated and at about 2am on Nov 21, he sent a video of her lying drunk on a sofa to a WhatsApp group chat he had created for those attending the celebration.

At about 2.20am, he told the group chat that he was sending the victim home.

One of his friends told him not to do so, but Neo disregarded this. A promoter at the club offered to send the girl home, but Neo insisted that he would do so and booked a taxi.