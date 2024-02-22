4½ years’ jail for mum who saw son sexually assault daughter but did not report case

SINGAPORE - A mother who failed to alert the police after she saw her son sexually assaulting her then 12-year-old daughter in their flat was sentenced to four years and six months’ jail on Feb 22.

She had known about him sexually abusing her daughter since the girl was five years old.

Instead of alerting the authorities, the woman merely reminded him that the girl is his younger sister.

When the girl got pregnant, her mother, who feared that the baby was her son’s, took her to Malaysia to try and get an abortion. It later turned out that he was not the baby’s father.

On Jan 16, the 45-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to three charges, including two under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Kenneth Chin said that the mother had been derelict in her duties, adding: “She was in a position to do something but did nothing.”

Stressing that the victim was reliant on her mother for protection, the judge said that the mother had failed in her parental duties.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan said the woman, her son – who is referred to as B2 in court documents – and her daughter, were living together in a two-room flat. The woman and the girl’s father are divorced.

In 2010, the mother walked into the kitchen of the flat and saw her son, who was then 13, and her daughter, then five years old, naked.

She asked her son what he was doing, but he did not respond. She later told him that the girl is his younger sister and that he “should not do such a thing to her”.

Some time that same year, the victim was taking an afternoon nap in the flat while B2 was watching pornographic videos on the computer. Feeling aroused, he approached his sister and sexually abused her.

Later that day, the mother saw stains on her daughter‘s underpants while she was showering her and asked her son if he had sexually abused his sister.

When he denied this, the mother again reminded him that the girl is his younger sister and that he “cannot do such a thing to her”.

The prosecution had said that despite knowing as early as 2010 that B2 was sexually abusing his sister, and that she was at risk of further sexual abuse by her brother, the mother failed to take steps to protect her daughter from that risk.