Probation for teen who received more than $85k in bank account from scams targeting OCBC customers

SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old who allowed scammers to use his bank account to receive $85,220 stolen from OCBC Bank customers also recruited his friends to commit similar offences.

Cash totalling $186,693 taken from other scam victims was deposited into the bank accounts of two friends, while a third account was used for job scams.

The offender, who is now 19, was sentenced to 21 months’ probation on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to various offences, including dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct and giving false information to the authorities.

As part of his probation, he must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 100 hours of community service.

His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour. He cannot be named as he was below 18 when he committed the offences.

The teenager was not a member of a group that helped overseas syndicates obtain bank accounts used to receive some $600,000 in ill-gotten gains from different ruses, including the phishing scams involving OCBC customers from December 2021 to January 2022.

He was, however, a friend of the group’s members and had helped them in their criminal activities.

Multiple members of the group linked to the scams targeting OCBC customers have been dealt with in court.

They include Leong Jun Xian, then 20, Brayden Cheng Ming Yan, then 19, and a 20-year-old man who cannot be named as he was below 18 years old when he started committing his offences.

On Dec 28, 2021, the teenager received a call from the man, asking if his bank accounts could be used to receive and withdraw $30,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua said: “When (the teenager) heard about this request, he had doubted whether it would be ‘safe’ to receive the monies with his account, and (the man) told him that the monies transferred... would be safe.

The teen then said that “he will only help... once and he did not want to get involved in any illegal activities”, said the DPP.

A total of $85,220 taken from the OCBC customers was later transferred into the teen’s bank account and withdrawn.