Only 9 of 120 suspected money mules in OCBC phishing scam could be charged; 790 victims lost $13.7m

SINGAPORE - There were around 120 money mules suspected of helping scammers in the phishing scams targeting OCBC customers from December 2021 to January 2022.

But due to limitations in current laws, only nine could be charged.

This was revealed by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo in Parliament on Monday, during her opening speech on the amendments to the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Bill and the Computer Misuse Bill.

She said there were about 790 victims who lost a total of $13.7 million in the scam, with more than 120 local bank accounts used to receive the victims’ monies.

Mrs Teo said limitations in current laws make it difficult to take money mules to task, as the authorities must prove the suspect knew or believed the monies transacted through his bank account were linked to criminal activity.

She added that similarly, it had been challenging to prove the wrongful intention of those who gave up their Singpass credentials for abuse.

She said: “Clearly, there is a gap that has allowed money mules to continue abetting scammers at little cost to themselves. Why should they be deterred if they can evade prosecution by simply claiming ignorance?”

She said there have been cases of Singpass users who sold their accounts, then fabricated stories about how these accounts were abused by others.

Mrs Teo said: “This situation favours the scammers, and it is highly unsatisfactory.”

But ignorance will no longer be an excuse if Parliament passes tougher laws to clamp down on money mules and those who sell their bank or Singpass accounts.

The changes propose the new offences of rash and negligent money laundering, and disclosing or dealing in Singpass credentials for criminal activities.

Rash money laundering is when the money mule knew or had some idea what he was doing involved a criminal element.

Negligent money laundering is when he did not find such transactions suspicious, even though a reasonable person would have noticed red flags.