Nearly 6 years’ jail for serial scammer who cheated victims of more than $1m

SINGAPORE – A serial investment scammer cheated four people of over $1 million between 2018 and 2020.

Chew Mui Lang’s victims suffered losses totalling some $694,000 after she returned more than $335,000 to them.

The 59-year-old Malaysian was sentenced to five years and 10 months’ jail on Feb 27 after she pleaded guilty to four charges, including two counts of cheating involving more than $886,000.

Six other charges, including those linked to the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai said that around 2011, Chew started operating a firm that provided beauty services.

The business did not do well about six years later, and she turned to an unlicensed moneylender, known only as Lucas, for an undisclosed amount of loans.

Lucas later asked Chew if she wanted to be part of his “moneylending investment” known as King’s Credit.

Chew was told that she would be paid her principal investment sum and a 10 per cent profit over a 10-week period.

DPP Ng said: “Out of greed for the fast cash, the accused began approaching customers and friends to invest monies (in the) company.”

In 2017, Chew approached an acquaintance and asked if she was interested to invest in Credit King.

Chew claimed that Lucas was her cousin and he was the firm’s co-owner.

Among other things, Chew promised the woman that she would receive the principal sum plus profit on a weekly basis, for a period of 10 weeks.

The victim then agreed to invest in Credit King.

However, Chew had no intention of using the woman’s money for investments. Instead, she wanted to use it to repay her creditors.

Over more than 30 occasions between Jan 2 and Dec 24, 2018, the victim handed more than $742,000 to Chew.

Within the same period, Chew gave her nearly $245,000 in total as purported returns.