Jail for recalcitrant offender involved in rental scams who cheated victims of nearly $88k

SINGAPORE - A serial scammer who was released from prison in October 2020 returned to a life of crime soon after and cheated multiple victims of $87,700 in total.

Siera Belluci AJ had claimed that her rental Housing Board flat was available for rent to others before taking “deposit and advance rental” from most of her victims.

But according to the housing and development rules, tenants are not allowed to sublet their homes.

Siera, 48, committed some of her latest offences while she was under a remission order between Oct 30, 2020 and March 19, 2021, during which she was supposed to keep herself out of trouble.

She was sentenced to three years and one month’s jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to 16 counts of cheating involving $42,100.

Another 33 charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

Siera had breached her remission order and was ordered to spend an additional 37 days behind bars.

In sentencing her, District Judge Marvin Bay said that rental flats are made available to people of limited financial means at subsidised rates and are not meant to be used as a means to derive additional income.

He added: “Arrangements to sublet these flats undermine the policy intent behind these rental flats... Further, these rental scams were carried out via advertisements on online platforms, which allowed the accused to have a wider reach and extract dishonest gains from multiple victims.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said that Siera was earlier convicted of six counts of cheating in November 2019 and was sentenced to 14 months’ jail.

She was placed on a remission order after her release in October 2020, but went on to cheat more victims soon after.

At the time of her latest offences, she was living in a rental HDB flat in Bedok North.

The DPP said: “The accused deceived the victims into believing the unit was available for rent went it was actually not, thereby inducing (them) to deliver to her various sums of money as deposits and/or advance rent.”

In one such incident, a woman was browsing through online market platform Gumtree in February 2021 when she came across a post by Siera, claiming that she had an unit for rent.

On Feb 9 that year, the victim visited Siera’s flat and agreed to rent it.

Siera later received a total of $4,900 from the woman for purported deposit and advance rental for the unit.

The court heard that she did not lease the flat to the woman and made no refund to her.