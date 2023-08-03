More than 9 years’ jail for serial cheat who duped 2 people of over $1.5m

SINGAPORE - A serial scammer, who was earlier given five months’ jail, is back behind bars after he reoffended and cheated two people of more than $1.5 million.

Chen Young Ja also abused his then girlfriend’s trust and helped himself to nearly $355,000 of her money, using methods such as making unauthorised withdrawals from her bank account.

Chen, 37, was sentenced to nine years and five months’ jail on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to 17 charges including multiple counts of cheating.

Forty-one other charges were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said Chen was previously convicted of cheating in 2014 and was sentenced to five months’ jail.

He returned to a life of crime soon after his release and committed a string of offences from 2015 to 2019.

Chen got to know one of his victims, Ms Xu Zhilian, 60, through his mother.

In a ruse to obtain loans, Chen told his mother to tell others that he purportedly had $5 million held by the Insolvency & Public Trustee’s Office (IPTO).

These monies were supposedly commission from the sale of a Sentosa Cove house and could be used to repay the loans once Chen was discharged as a bankrupt.

The DPP told the court: “This was false as the accused did not sell any house, had no commission and did not have $5 million held by IPTO.”

In December 2016, Chen’s mother repeated similar lies to Ms Xu, claiming Chen wanted to be discharged from bankruptcy and needed money for the process.

Ms Xu, who agreed to help Chen, delivered more than $1 million to him between 2016 and 2019.

She even borrowed borrowed money from her friends and family to raise funds to loan him.