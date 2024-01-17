Man who drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men fails in appeal against 29-year jail term

SINGAPORE – A man, who was handed 29 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for inviting men to rape his wife as he watched, was told by the Chief Justice his sentence was “lenient” as the court rejected his appeal for a lighter sentence.

The 42-year-old father of four was the central figure in a horrific case where men with wife-sharing fantasies had their own partners drugged and raped.

In May 2023, the man admitted in the High Court to inviting five men to his home between 2010 and 2018 to rape his wife. He had fed her with sedatives and watched as the men raped her – often without protection – in his bedroom while the couple’s children lay asleep in another room.

He also raped the wives of two of the men.

On Jan 17, the man, who was self-represented, told the Court of Appeal that he was appealing out of his love for his wife, children and ageing parents, and that he could not leave his loved ones to “fend for themselves”.

He said he was not denying that he had done wrong, but was asking for leniency.

“The sentence imposed has already choked the life out of me,” he said. “My soul has died, what is left is just an empty shell.”

He also submitted letters from his mother and sister pleading for leniency.

In her letter, his mother said he was a filial son who did not scrounge off his parents even though he did not have enough money for his family.

She described how she once saw him ordering only vegetables and steamed eggs at a coffee shop.

But the three-judge apex court said it did not think the sentence was wrong.

“If anything, I think the judge was lenient,” Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said.

He told the man: “I know you feel shattered, you’re self blaming... You have to confront what you did, and you have to find the answer to that, but it’s not in trying to suggest the court has to be lenient to you.”