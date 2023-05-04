Man admits he drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men over 8 years to fulfil wife-sharing fantasies

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man admitted in court on Thursday that he fed his wife sedatives and had her raped by five men over a period of eight years to fulfil his wife-sharing fantasies.

The father of four, identified here as J, also admitted that he had raped the wives of two of the men. The assaults were often carried out without the use of protection, with the men taking photos and videos of the acts.

J is at the centre of an unprecedented case where husbands with wife-sharing fantasies conspired with other men to have their own partners drugged and raped.

The safety officer faces the most charges out of the seven men who have been hauled to court.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to six charges, with another 11 charges taken into consideration. Prosecutors sought between 28 and 32 years’ jail, and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

In a written mitigation plea, the man, who was not represented by a lawyer, described his acts as “retaliatory”. He accused his wife of having been unfaithful.

Addressing the court, he said he was pleading guilty “to own up the responsibility and to accept my due punishment”.

However, he said his actions could be due to his mental state at the time.

He asked the court to send him for a detailed assessment and diagnosis so that he can receive treatment and be fit enough to return to his family.

“Right now, my main concern is the safety of my wife as well as my children,” he added.

Five other men have been sentenced to between 3 years and 22 years in prison. Three of them were each ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane.

Three of the men - Husband K, 45; Husband L, 54; and Husband M, 45 - had helped another man gain access to their respective partners and then watched as the accomplice raped, or tried to rape, the unconscious women.

The victims were all given sedatives without their knowledge.