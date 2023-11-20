Last man in wife-sharing case found guilty of raping woman on her wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE – The last of seven men to be dealt with in a case where husbands with wife-sharing fantasies had their own partners drugged and raped was convicted by the High Court on Monday.

The 45-year-old finance executive, O, had been invited by J to rape J’s unconscious wife on their wedding anniversary.

J, the central figure in the case, had fed his wife sedatives and invited five men over to rape his wife on separate occasions between 2010 and 2018.

O was the only one of the men to claim trial instead of pleading guilty. He contested a charge of conspiring with J so that he can rape J’s wife at J’s flat between 2010 and 2011.

During O’s trial, which began in August, J testified that he had invited O over to rape his wife on March 14, 2011, which was their third wedding anniversary.

J testified that he and his wife had wine to celebrate the occasion, and he spiked her drink with sleeping pill Dormicum.

He said that when he saw O having sex with his unconscious and blindfolded wife, he felt anger, thrill, and then guilt.

But O denied that there was an agreement between him and J for him to rape J’s wife. He also denied raping the victim.

He contended that the reason J had asked him over was to confront him for having an affair with J’s wife. She and O had consensual sex in September 2010, after J gave him her contact details.

O claimed that he “freaked out” inside the flat, and that when he was asked by J whether he wanted to touch the victim, he pretended to touch himself sexually in an attempt to get out of the situation.

He said he then chatted with J for a while before he left the flat.

These claims were rejected by Justice Mavis Chionh, who said O’s account was inconsistent, illogical and implausible, and defied common sense.

The judge said it made no sense for J to make his wife unconscious if he wanted to confront her and O for having an affair.

She noted that O made no attempt to check on the woman after he saw her lying motionless on the bed, despite his claim that he had gone to the flat out of concern for the victim.