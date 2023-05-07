Victims of wife-sharing rape faced real medical risks when given sedatives, alcohol: Doctor

The victims were given sedatives without their knowledge during the abuse which happened between 2010 and 2018. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Zaihan Mohamed Yusof
SINGAPORE – Mixing sedatives with alcohol could lead to serious medical issues and even death, said Dr Aaron Poh, who was commenting on reports that four women were drugged and raped by a number of men here.

The abuse, which happened between 2010 and 2018, saw the victims given sedatives, including the prescription drug Dormicum, without their knowledge. In several cases, the women were given spiked drinks by the men. Three of the victims were drugged by their own husbands, while the fourth was drugged by her ex-husband, whom she was still living with.

