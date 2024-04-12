Man charged over entering Bruno Mars concert with forged VIP ticket, Sports Hub staff pass

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly forged a VIP ticket and a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass to enter a Bruno Mars concert has been hauled to court.

Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu, 23, a Cameroonian, faces six charges in total – two charges of forgery, and one count each of criminal trespass, attempted criminal trespass, cheating and attempted cheating.

American pop star Bruno Mars performed in Singapore at the National Stadium, which is part of Singapore Sports Hub, on April 3, April 5 and April 6.

Tengueu has been remanded since April 6. His case was mentioned in court on April 12.

Charge sheets said that on April 3 at around 5.45pm, the opening night of Mars’ concert, Tengueu forged a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass and a VIP ticket.

He allegedly used these two items to cheat Singapore Sports Hub into allowing him to enter the concert, and to access the concert’s VIP area.

Two days later, on April 5 at about 8pm, he allegedly attempted to enter Mars’ second performance by claiming he had a valid Singapore Sports Hub staff pass.

However, this second attempt failed. Court documents did not state how he was arrested.

Tengueu’s case will be mentioned again on April 26.

His case comes after multiple individuals were convicted and jailed for sneaking people into American pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts here in March.

Chinese national Li Xiaowei, 45, was jailed for six weeks on March 22 for sneaking three people into Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium on March 4.

Li, who pushed three people through the turnstile, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal trespass.

Another Chinese national, Wu Zhihong, 54, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal trespass and was jailed for two weeks on March 18, after he attempted to get another man to “tailgate” a concertgoer into Swift’s concert on March 7.

If convicted of criminal trespass, Tengueu could be jailed for up to three years or fined a maximum of $1,500, or both. For cheating, he could be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.

Each forgery offence carries a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years and a fine.