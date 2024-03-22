Judge quotes Taylor Swift lyrics, sentences Eras Tour concert trespasser to 6 weeks’ jail

SINGAPORE - “I knew you were trouble when you walked in,” belts American pop star Taylor Swift in her song I Knew You Were Trouble.

Trouble was what China national Li Xiaowei, 45, found himself in on March 22, when he was jailed for six weeks over sneaking three people into Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium on March 4.

Li, who had held the turnstile for three women and pushed them through, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal trespass.

Before meting out the sentence, District Judge Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen noted the offence was premeditated and said: “Foreshadowing Taylor Swift’s hit song, I Knew You Were Trouble, the accused entered the National Stadium with the intent of committing the offence.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang said that on March 1, the three women – Hu Zhijun, 21, Yang Junhao, 23, and Shangguan Linmo, 25 – left Wuhan, China, to Penang, Malaysia, for a holiday.

While on a connecting flight from Wuhan to Penang, a man asked Shangguan if she wanted to buy three Eras Tour tickets for 4,000 yuan (S$750) each.

This man was not named in court documents.

Shangguan agreed, and the man said he would connect her to someone in Singapore who would help her get free-seating tickets.

He gave her the contact of Yang Chenguang.

The women flew to Singapore on March 4 and met Yang at one of the gates after passing through security checks. One of the women transferred 12,000 yuan to an Alipay account when Yang told her to.

At around 5.30pm, Yang walked towards the row of turnstile gates at Gate 3 and noticed there were no security officers at three of the turnstiles.

DPP Ang said this was because three of the four security officers stationed at Gate 3 were responding to a commotion nearby.

When Yang alerted Li to this, Li walked towards one of the unattended turnstiles where two concert-goers were queueing to scan their tickets.

Yang approached the lone security officer at the turnstile gates and asked for directions to another gate.

DPP Ang said this was done to distract the officer from Li and the three women, who were about to sneak in.