Man jailed after failed attempt to help another man tailgate into Taylor Swift concert

SINGAPORE – A man who attempted to help another man tailgate a concertgoer into Taylor Swift’s concert has been jailed for two weeks in what is believed to be the Republic’s first concluded prosecution linked to the American pop star’s Eras Tour.

Eleven days after the failed attempt on March 7, Chinese national Wu Zhihong, 54, had to face the music as he pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal trespass.

Appearing in court on March 18 via video-link from remand and speaking via a Mandarin interpreter, Wu said: “I never knew that there would be such serious consequences for this.”

The court heard that between February and March 2024, Mr Yan Shuqing, 20, searched Chinese e-commerce platforms for resale Singapore Eras Tour tickets.

He bought a ticket online for 3,000 yuan (S$570) from a seller on March 6. The seller told him to arrive at the National Stadium ahead of the concert on March 7 – Swift’s fourth show – for his “staff” to help him go through the gates.

On the day of the concert, Mr Yan met Wu at the Singapore Sports Hub, where Wu gave him a lanyard and an A4-sized Taylor Swift poster.

The two men entered the security check area, where concertgoers’ personal belongings were being checked.

Wu was charged with criminal trespass for entering this area as he had intended to dupe security officers into believing that Mr Yan had a valid concert ticket when he did not.

After their belongings were checked, Wu gave Mr Yan another concert lanyard with “VIP” imprinted on it. It was genuine and meant for VIP Eras Tour ticket holders. Court documents did not mention how Wu had obtained it.

Wu also gave Mr Yan a friendship bracelet, an accessory that was commonly worn and traded by fans at the concerts.

To enter the National Stadium, concertgoers had to scan their tickets at a turnstile gate. But Wu told Mr Yan he did not need to do so, and could just tailgate any concertgoer who was passing through.

Wu told Mr Yan that if he was stopped by security officers, he could still enter by presenting the lanyard and friendship bracelet, and telling the officers that he had friends inside the stadium.