Judge rules former MP sued by son’s ex-wife is not sole owner of shophouse

SINGAPORE – A High Court judge rejected the contention of former MP and retired ambassador Chiang Hai Ding that he was the sole owner of a Balestier shophouse that his son’s former wife has claimed is a matrimonial asset.

The conservation shophouse in Martaban Road was bought in December 2009 for $2.1 million and registered in Dr Chiang’s name.

He put down $300,000 towards the down payment, while his son Joon Arn paid $520,000 and took out a $1.28 million mortgage.

At the time, rules stipulating that the borrower must also be the mortgagor had not yet come about.

Ms Sabrina Tan, who married Mr Chiang Joon Arn in December 2011 and filed for divorce in October 2020, had sued father and son in the High Court over the ownership of the shophouse.

The suit arose out of disagreement in ongoing divorce proceedings over whether the shophouse – now estimated to be worth between $3 million and $4 million – falls within the pool of matrimonial assets to be divided.

In a written judgment on Thursday, Justice Hoo Sheau Peng said she had no hesitation in dismissing the Chiangs’ narrative that Joon Arn had bought the property as a gift to his father because he wanted to help the older man realise his dream of living in a shophouse.

However, the judge also found insufficient evidence to support Ms Tan’s main contention that Dr Chiang was holding the property on trust for the couple.

Ms Tan, who was represented by Ms Melanie Ho, Mr Gavin Neo and Ms Jolyn Khoo, said the property was bought in Dr Chiang’s name because the couple could not buy private property in their own names.

This was due to the five-year minimum occupancy period (MOP) after their purchase of a Housing Board flat at Pinnacle@Duxton.

Justice Hoo ruled that, given the financial contributions towards the purchase price, Dr Chiang was the beneficial owner of 14.29 per cent of the shophouse and was holding the other 85.71 per cent on trust for his son.

Whether Mr Chiang’s 85.71 per cent stake in the shophouse forms part of the pool of matrimonial assets to be divided will be separately determined in the divorce proceedings.

Justice Hoo concluded from the evidence that, in happier times, the couple desired to own a shophouse and Dr Chiang helped by allowing the property to be registered in his name.