Man who co-owns $1.5m condo with mother loses his share after suing her

SINGAPORE – A man who co-owns a condominium unit with his mother and made all the payments for the property has lost his half-share of the $1.5 million apartment after he sued the widow for her stake.

Mr Cheng Ao, who was 56 during the trial in 2022, contended that Madam Yong Njo Siong, 82, holds her half-share of the Tropical Spring apartment in Simei on trust for him. This would effectively mean he owns the entire property.

Madam Yong counterclaimed against him and argued that the funds he used to pay for the unit had come from her share of the money her late husband Tondo Satrio distributed among the family members.

The High Court ruled in favour of Madam Yong, declaring that she was the sole beneficial owner of the unit, and that Mr Cheng was holding his share of the property on trust for her.

In the written judgment issued last Tuesday, Justice Philip Jeyaretnam said the evidence showed that funds earmarked by Mr Satrio for Madam Yong, and controlled by Mr Cheng, were used directly or indirectly to purchase the unit.

But a counterclaim by Madam Yong for the balance of the 12.75 million yuan (S$2.5 million) her late husband had allocated to her was also dismissed.

Mr Satrio set up Inhwa Tile Products in Xiamen, China. In 1992, he incorporated another company, Inhwa Tile Products in Qingdao, China.

Madam Yong, a housewife who does not understand or speak English, lived with Mr Satrio in China between 1992 and 2019.

The couple had three children. Mr Cheng, their second child, has an older brother, Mr Chen Sie, and a younger sister, Ms Bai Yun.

Mr Cheng moved to Singapore in 2000. He bought a unit at Tropical Spring in 2001 and has since lived there with his wife and children.

In 2011, Mr Satrio received 158 million yuan from the sale of the Qingdao company.

He allocated 45.35 million yuan to himself and Mr Cheng each, and 12.75 million yuan to Madam Yong and Mr Chen each.

That same year, Mr Cheng and Madam Yong purchased a second unit at Tropical Spring for about $1.5 million, and were registered as tenants-in-common in equal shares.