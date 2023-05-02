Former MP Chiang Hai Ding and son sued by former daughter-in-law over ownership of shophouse

SINGAPORE - Former MP and retired ambassador Chiang Hai Ding is being sued by his former daughter-in-law over the ownership of a pre-war shophouse in the Balestier conservation area that is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $4 million.

The Martaban Road shophouse was bought in December 2009 for $2.1 million and registered in Dr Chiang’s name. He contributed $300,000 towards the down payment, while his son Joon Arn paid $520,000 and took out a $1.28 million mortgage loan.

Ms Sabrina Tan, who married Mr Chiang Joon Arn in December 2011 and filed for divorce in October 2020, contended in her lawsuit against father and son that the shophouse should be considered a matrimonial asset because Dr Chiang had bought the property on behalf of the couple.

She alleged that the property was bought in Dr Chiang’s name only because the couple could not buy a private property in their own names during the minimum occupancy period (MOP) of five years from the date they had collected the keys of their HDB unit at Pinnacle @ Duxton.

Ms Tan, 53, is seeking a court declaration that Dr Chiang, 85, holds the shophouse on trust for her and Mr Chiang, 50, who are the true beneficial owners of the property.

Father and son disagree, and assert that Dr Chiang is the sole legal and beneficial owner of the shophouse.

They said that except for identifying the shophouse and bringing it to the attention of Mr Chiang, whom she was dating at the time, Ms Tan was not involved in the acquisition, financing or administration of the property.

They contended that Mr Chiang Joon Arn had wanted to buy the property as a gift to his father.

The case, which opened for a six-day trial in the High Court on Tuesday, was spun off from the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings following disagreements over whether the shophouse should be included in the pool of matrimonial assets.

Dr Chiang was the People’s Action Party MP for Ulu Pandan from 1970 to 1984 and served as Singapore’s ambassador to more than 10 countries, including the former Soviet Union.

Ms Tan worked as a chartered accountant and became a homemaker after marriage. Her late father, Mr Tan Eng Yoon, was a national athlete and coach who represented Singapore in the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

Mr Chiang Joon Arn, also a chartered accountant, was a partner at Ernst & Young until the end of 2020.

Ms Tan said she gave up her career in 2002 and moved to the United States to live with Mr Chiang, who was posted there for work.

After they returned to Singapore, they bought a flat at Pinnacle @ Duxton in 2005. She said they discussed buying a second property, and in 2009, she identified the shophouse as a suitable one, given its rarity, location and heritage.

She said the couple could not hold the property in their own names, so they approached their respective parents to ask if their names could be used instead.

She said Dr Chiang agreed for his name to be used and also contributed $300,000 to help the couple out.