Jail for recalcitrant offender who whipped son with belt about 20 times and punched him

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant offender who whipped his son with belt about 20 times in January, punched the child’s abdomen once in May even though a judge had issued an order prohibiting the man from doing so.

The 30-year-old father pleaded guilty on Wednesday to offences including two counts of assault involving the seven-year-old boy and was sentenced to 10 months and three weeks’ jail.

He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect his son’s identity.

The man was earlier convicted of an unrelated assault charge in 2015 and was sentenced to a month in jail.

Four years later, he was convicted of snatch theft and sentenced to a year in jail.

For the current case, the man was with the victim and the child’s younger brother in their Rivervale Crescent flat in Sengkang in the afternoon on Jan 7 when he flew into a rage as he thought that the boys were not sleeping as they should be.

His 27-year-old wife was at work at the time, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng.

The father then used a belt to repeatedly strike the seven-year-old boy on his right ear, shoulder, upper back and neck in one of the bedrooms at around 3pm that day.

He stopped hitting the boy when the child apologised. His wife came home about two hours later and saw red marks on her son’s body.

The victim then told his mother about what had happened, and she lodged a police report.

An ambulance later took the boy to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital where he was found with multiple bruises at places including his upper back. He was also given medical leave from Jan 7 to 9.

The mother later applied for an Expedited Order and a district judge issued it on Jan 10.

The DPP said that the order restrained the man from using violence against his wife, the victim and the child’s brother.

The man was out on bail when he targeted the seven-year-old boy again on May 14.

DPP Heng said: “The accused insisted that the victim had homework to complete. When the victim said that he did not have any, the accused said he was lying.

“The accused...then slapped the victim on his chest, face and arm, and punched him once on the stomach.”

The victim’s mother later alerted the police at around 3.30pm.

Officers arrested the man on May 14 and was again released on bail two days later.

Despite this, he continued to reoffend on July 5 after police attended to yet another call by his wife that day.

Details about this call were not disclosed in court documents, but officers were talking to the offender outside his flat when a 26-year-old man came forward and asked to speak to him.

The younger man’s name has been redacted from court documents.

Police officers allowed the two men to speak, and the pair then went to a nearby staircase landing.

It turned out that the offender had been involved in an earlier dispute with the younger man’s father.

The offender and the 26-year-old man started exchanging blows with each other.

The nearby police officers immediately intervened and arrested the offender after stopping the fight.

He was in a police vehicle which was going towards Woodlands Division Regional Lockup when he hurled vulgarities at the officers.

It was travelling along Rivervale Drive when he asked a policeman if he wanted his leg to “fly” to the officer’s face.