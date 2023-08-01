Mother charged with splashing hot water on her four children, aged 8 to 11, causing burns

SINGAPORE – A woman has been charged with splashing hot water on her four children, aged eight to 11, causing all of them to suffer scald burns.

The 33-year-old was charged on Tuesday with four counts of ill-treating a child under her care.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children’s identities.

All the alleged offences happened on July 2, 2022, between 6am and 9.34am, at a flat in Tampines.

She purportedly splashed hot water on her three daughters, aged eight, 10 and 11, and her nine-year-old son.

The children are said to have suffered “superficial partial thickness burns”, with their burns ranging from 1 per cent to 10 per cent of their total body surface area.

The 10-year-old girl had the most serious injuries, with scald burns on her left arm, abdomen and both thighs, according to charge sheets.

The prosecutor said the children are now housed at a shelter, and that the woman should not contact them.

The accused, who appeared up in court on Tuesday, said she is divorced and lives alone with her children.

She also said she has applied for a lawyer from the Public Defender’s Office.

District Judge Terence Tay set a $15,000 bail for the woman.

The case will be heard again on Aug 22.

For every count of ill-treating a child under her care, the woman could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000, or both.