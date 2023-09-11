Court dismisses appeal by man given life in prison for murdering girlfriend’s nine-month-old son

SINGAPORE – A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane in 2022 for murdering his girlfriend’s son maintained on Monday that the nine-month-old baby had hit his head after accidentally falling from his arm.

Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff, 30, was appealing against his murder conviction.

He insisted that he had admitted in his police statements to pushing the baby’s head against the wooden floorboard of his van only because he had been threatened by two police officers.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and upheld his conviction.

The three-judge apex court agreed with the trial judge’s finding that the alleged threats never occurred.

The court accepted that Aliff’s statements were made voluntarily and admitted correctly as evidence in his trial, and therefore his claim of an accidental fall was not true.

The court also affirmed his sentence, as Aliff did not appeal for a lighter punishment.

He was charged with murdering the baby, Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad, between 10pm on Nov 7, 2019, and 12.15am on Nov 8, 2019, at a multi-storey carpark in Yishun Street 81.

Izz was the son of Aliff’s then girlfriend Ms Nadiah Abdul Jalil from her previous marriage.

On Nov 7, 2019, Aliff, Ms Nadiah and Ms Nadiah’s elder brother bought a van for their delivery business.

That night, Aliff, who lived in Yishun, offered to take care of Izz.

Ms Nadiah handed him a bag with essential items for the boy and went to her brother’s flat in Jurong East to stay the night as it was closer to her workplace than her mother’s flat in Choa Chu Kang.

Surveillance footage showed Aliff entering the Yishun carpark at about 10pm.