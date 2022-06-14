Jail for man who tied up, molested woman during burglary in 2008 and then fled S'pore

SINGAPORE - To pay off money they owed to loan sharks, two men broke into two homes in 2008 and stole at least $3,700 in luxury items and cash.

During the heist, one of the burglars tied up two siblings who lived in the home and molested the woman while her brother was restrained in a toilet.

The man, Ong Teng Heng, was on the run for 13 years. He was arrested when he returned to Singapore last year.

On Tuesday (June 14), Ong, now 44, was jailed for six years with nine strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to housebreaking, theft and outrage of modesty with criminal force.

His accomplice Eddie Chua, then 26, was jailed in 2008 to four years' jail and six strokes of the cane for housebreaking.

Details of the victims and their residence cannot be mentioned due to a gag order.

The incident happened on March 3, 2008.

Ong had planned to steal from homes to pay off money that he and Chua owed to loan sharks. Chua agreed to join in and they donned gloves, ski masks and dark clothes and entered the first house in the afternoon by climbing the back gate and forcing open a door.

While searching for items to steal, Ong found a large penknife and pocketed it, said deputy public prosecutors Suhas Malhotra and Janice See.

Chua and Ong realised the house was connected by a platform to the second floor of a neighbouring unit and decided to climb over to the next home.

There they found gold chains, watches, cash and other items worth $3,700 in total.

When Chua was alone, he heard a male voice coming from one of the rooms. Spooked, he took the items and climbed out of the window.

As he did so, he fell through the awning and heard someone shout "Oi!", which prompted him to flee.