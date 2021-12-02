Teen who allegedly confessed in video to sexual assault to be remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE - A teenager who allegedly confessed in a video to sexually assaulting a girl will be remanded for psychiatric observation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

The 18-year-old, who is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, appeared in a district court via video-link on Thursday (Dec 2).

He cannot be named because of a gag order, and his case has been adjourned to Dec 23.

The Singaporean teenager is accused of one count each of sexual penetration and being part of an unlawful assembly in which one person was armed with a baton - a deadly weapon.

The youth is said to have sexually penetrated a 14-year-old girl without her consent in Towner Road, near Serangoon Road, between 5pm and 9pm on Sept 21.

In an earlier statement, the police said: "(On Nov 22, officers) received multiple reports after the man allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting a girl in a video that was uploaded on social media.

"The police commenced investigations immediately and arrested the man (the next day). Investigations are ongoing to determine if there are other victims involved."

The police said they take all reports of sexual assault seriously and will spare no effort to ensure that perpetrators are dealt with severely and in accordance with the law.

They added: "Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to come forward to report a crime. The police adopt a victim-centric approach to sexual crime investigations, and victims will be handled sensitively during the investigation process."

Separately, at around 10.20pm on Oct 4, the 18-year-old youth is said to have been among 11 teenagers and men accused of unlawfully gathering on the second storey of a Woodlands Close building. They were between 15 and 24 years old.

They were allegedly there to assault a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act to protect those below 18.

The names of the 11 alleged offenders have also been redacted from court documents.

No details were given on the identity of the person who is said to have been armed with the baton.

If convicted of sexually penetrating the girl, the youth can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to five years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.