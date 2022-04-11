6 months' jail for man, 36, who molested junior colleague, 21, in their workplace

SINGAPORE - After sending sexual remarks about her body to his 21-year-old colleague on WhatsApp, a man approached her at work and touched her from behind in an incident in 2020.

The officer in a government agency later extended his hand to the woman for a fist bump but instead molested her in the presence of another colleague.

On Monday (April 11), the man, 36, was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to two charges for sexual assault. Another charge for harassment was taken into consideration during his sentencing.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, and details about their workplace have been redacted from court documents.

According to an online search, the man, who did not have a lawyer, was married in 2014, but it was not mentioned in court if this is still the case.

Court documents said the man was a senior colleague of the victim at a government agency that operates at the entry and exit points of Singapore's borders.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said the man sent the woman sexualised text messages between March and December 2020 after she joined the same team at work.

In examples cited in court papers, he texted that he would "flirt hard" with the woman if he were single and made lewd comments about her appearance.

While they were working together on Dec 30 that year, the man touched her from behind when the victim ignored his comments about her body.

As she moved away, he followed her and touched her again before she left the office.

Shortly after, the man approached her at her desk and asked for a fist bump to say goodbye, only to move in and grope her.

She moved backwards and knocked into the chair of a colleague, who turned around, prompting the man to rush off.

The woman made a police report after telling her boyfriend about the incident later that day. She left her job soon after.