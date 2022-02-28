Sex offenders to be dealt with more severely from March 1 under amended laws

SINGAPORE - The courts will be able to deal with molesters more severely from Tuesday (March 1), as increased penalties for sex crimes kick in.

The Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2021 was passed by Parliament on Sept 12 last year.

The amendments increase penalties for sexual offences, expand and clarify the scope of certain offences and defences, as well as modernise the language of the law.

The number of molest and voyeurism cases went up last year.

In the recent release of annual statistics, the police said there were 1,480 molestation cases in 2021, compared with 1,321 in 2020.

Voyeurism cases rose to 467 last year, from 394 in 2020.

A joint release by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law said several of the amendments will kick in from Tuesday.

These include an increase in the maximum jail time for molesters to three years from the current two.

The maximum penalty for other sexual offences will also be raised from Tuesday to be on par with existing maximum sentences for offences involving minors.

Engaging in any sexual activity in the presence of a minor aged 14 to 16, or showing the person a sexual image, will carry a maximum jail term of two years, up from the current one.

If the minor is aged 16 to 18 and the offender is in an exploitative relationship, the maximum jail term will also be two years, up from the current one.

In 2017, a mixed martial arts instructor was jailed for four years for consensual sex with two underaged girls and showing an obscene clip to a six-year-old girl, among other offences.

His sentence was met with public outrage, with many saying it was too lenient.