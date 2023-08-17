Healing the Divide’s Iris Koh loses challenge against A-G in complaint over police officers

SINGAPORE - Iris Koh, founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, has lost her bid to challenge the Attorney-General’s move to stop her from appealing in a case where she lodged a complaint against four police officers.

The complaint relates to the officers’ handling of electronic devices that were seized from Koh during her arrest.

The 47-year-old was arrested in January 2022 for allegedly conspiring to cheat and submit falsified vaccination records to the Ministry of Health. As part of investigations, her laptop, mobile phone and e-mail disk were seized.

On Nov 18, 2022, she lodged a magistrate’s complaint against four members of the police forensic team, alleging that they had breached protocol.

A magistrate’s complaint is an application for a magistrate to examine an alleged criminal offence and give directions for further action.

Koh complained that the devices had been put in envelopes instead of being sealed in tamper-proof bags. She said she was worried that fraudulent evidence could be planted in her devices.

She alleged that this resulted in the “chain of custody of evidence” being compromised, thus making the evidence inadmissible in court.

She also alleged that the four officers had committed criminal offences, namely, purportedly giving false information to a public servant and failing to assist a public servant.

This was in relation to a meeting on Nov 4, 2022, when Koh asked a prosecutor if the extracted duplicates of her devices were ready. The prosecutor said they were not, but added that this may be done by Nov 7.

Koh accused the four officers, who were at the meeting, of remaining silent and trying to mislead her with their reticence.

A senior magistrate formally questioned Koh on Nov 23, 2022, and dismissed her complaint. He found no credible evidence that the police officers had committed the alleged offences.

On Dec 6, 2022, Koh filed an appeal against the magistrate’s decision.

On Feb 9, 2023, the Attorney-General wrote to the court, saying that Koh’s appeal was legally unsustainable. This was because a complainant did not have a right of appeal against the dismissal of a magistrate’s complaint.