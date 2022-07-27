Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, doctor, ex-assistant face charges for bogus claims on Covid-19 jabs

SINGAPORE - Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, was handed two more charges on Wednesday (July 27).

Both were for making false representation to the Ministry of Health (MOH) over Covid-19 vaccinations.

She had allegedly worked with others to make bogus claims that two men had been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not.

Koh, 46, has two earlier charges of allegedly making false representation to MOH over Covid-19 vaccinations and obstructing a policewoman from performing her duties.

She was accused of being part of a conspiracy, claiming that certain persons had received the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not.

Koh also allegedly tore up a printed copy of her statement recorded on Jan 25 at Police Cantonment Complex.

In January, Koh was charged with conspiring with general practitioner Jipson Quah, 34, to make false representations to MOH that unvaccinated people were given the vaccine.

Quah was slapped with nine more charges on Wednesday.

These were also for making false representations to MOH.

He had allegedly worked with others to falsely claim they had received the Sinopharm vaccine.

Quah was already facing one charge of a similar offence, allegedly committed between December last year and January this year.

His former assistant, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40 was handed six more charges on Wednesday.

They were also for making false representations to MOH over false claims that certain persons had received the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not.

These were on top of the one charge he had been facing over a similar offence.