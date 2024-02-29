Five years’ jail for man in GST fraud scheme that cheated Iras of over $2m

SINGAPORE - A man who joined a criminal scheme that cheated the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) of over $2 million has been sentenced to five years’ jail.

On Feb 29, Kelvin Yeo Soon Teck, 42, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Companies Act and one charge of forgery. Two other charges of forgery were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the fraud took place from September 2015 to April 2016.

In 2015, Yeo got to know a Vietnamese man, Trinh Tien Dung, known as Don, and a 47-year-old Singaporean man, Francis Tan Nuan Seng.

Don, one of the masterminds, got Yeo on board the scheme to defraud Iras.

Known as “missing trader fraud”, this scheme exploits the goods and services tax (GST) system for illicit gain.

The police and Iras said in a previous news release that a typical arrangement for this fraud involves a group of businesses that forms a supply chain through which goods are sold.

At each stop along the supply chain, the seller charges GST on the goods sold. But the original seller then disappears without paying the collected GST to Iras, and becomes the “missing trader”.

Meanwhile, the goods sold down the chain are purportedly exported by the last seller in the chain.

Since exports are zero-rated, this last seller does not collect GST on the exports. Instead, it claims a refund from Iras on the GST paid on its purchases of the goods.

The State will suffer a loss if Iras refunds this last seller, as the “missing trader” had not paid the GST it had collected for its sale of the goods at the start of the chain.

Yeo operated two companies involved in the fraud, M_Solution Trading (MSTPL) and Crescendo Hardware Trading (CHTPL). He ran the operations of MSTPL with Tan, according to court documents.

MSTPL, a shell company incorporated after the men hatched their plan, was the “missing trader” in their scheme. It pretended to sell goods to a chain of other businesses, including CHTPL, and collected 7 per cent GST on its “sales”.

CHTPL was a legitimate company that provided wholesale plumbing and piping equipment, but it was used as a buffer company in the fraud and did not have any real dealings with MSTPL.