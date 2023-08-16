Drunken lorry driver drags friend along road; utters vulgarities at cop during arrest

SINGAPORE - A man breached Covid-19 measures to drink with his friends in 2020 and, with his blood alcohol level more than double the prescribed limit, drove a van and dragged one of them along the road.

That same day, the man charged towards a police officer and uttered a slew of threatening and abusive words at another officer.

On Wednesday, K Pradeep Ram, 41, was sentenced to 21 months and two weeks’ jail and fined $5,000. He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

He pleaded guilty to four charges, including one count of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and another of using abusive words to a police officer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said that on May 24, 2020, at around 9pm, Pradeep and his friend Pravin met at another friend’s house for dinner and drinks.

DPP Koh said the trio met up for a social purpose and were not permitted to do so under measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 then.

At around 4.45am, Pradeep and Pravin left the house and Pradeep offered to send Pravin home using his company lorry, which was parked at a carpark in Chua Chu Kang.

It was not stated in court documents what job Pradeep held.

At the carpark, Pradeep and Pravin started tussling with each other while intoxicated. They pushed, wrestled and used road traffic cones to hit each other.

Almost an hour later, Pravin lay down on a road hump at the carpark. Pradeep then started driving his lorry in a dangerous manner.

“He first collided into a construction barrier on the side of the road and kept going without stopping, and his lorry swayed from one side of the road to the other,” said DPP Koh.

Pradeep then drove to the hump that Pravin was lying on and, without slowing down or stopping, drove over the hump.