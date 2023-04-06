Jail for man who dozed off at wheel of cement mixer while drunk, causing chain collision

SINGAPORE - Sowrirajulu Karunakaran was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep and caused a chain collision last May.

Several people were injured in the crash, including a man who had pelvic fractures.

Sowrirajulu, a 45-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to 10 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another for causing grievous hurt while driving without due care or reasonable consideration.

He will also be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicolle Ng said Sowrirajulu, who was working for Infinite Logistics and Trading, started drinking alcohol at 3pm on May 18, 2022.

He was driving the cement mixer along Yishun Avenue 8 at about 7.20pm when he fell asleep. At that time, the weather was clear, the road surface was dry, and the traffic volume was moderate.

When Sowrirajulu woke up, he realised the traffic light ahead was red and jammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

The cement mixer collided into the rear of a lorry and caused a chain collision involving four vehicles.

The cement mixer was dented and damaged at the front, while the lorry had multiple severe dents, scratches and a shattered windscreen.

Sowrirajulu, who failed the breathalyser test, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for medical attention and further tests. His blood ethanol concentration was found to be about three times that of the legal limit.

The two passengers of the lorry, both Indian nationals, were taken to the same hospital.

One of the men, 38, had pelvic fractures and middle and lower back pain, and was hospitalised for three days. The other man, 41, had a forehead laceration and neck strain, and was discharged on the same day with 10 days of hospitalisation leave.

As a result of the damage caused to it, the lorry had to be disposed by the company that owned it.

A 44-year-old Singaporean woman, who was the driver of a van that was hit by the lorry, had a minor head injury and was also taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The back of her vehicle was dented, and repairs cost $31,290.03.

A third vehicle, a Toyota, had damage to its rear, which cost $17,762 to repair.