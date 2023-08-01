Tanjong Pagar car crash victims’ families settle out of court with driver’s estate

SCDF personnel working at the site of the car crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13, 2021. PHOTO: ST FILE
Joyce Lim
Senior Correspondent
SINGAPORE – The families of three men who died in a car crash in Tanjong Pagar in 2021 have reached an out-of-court settlement with the estate of the driver, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei.

The details of the settlement, however, remain confidential.

