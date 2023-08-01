Tanjong Pagar car crash victims’ families settle out of court with driver’s estate

SINGAPORE – The families of three men who died in a car crash in Tanjong Pagar in 2021 have reached an out-of-court settlement with the estate of the driver, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei.
The details of the settlement, however, remain confidential.
SINGAPORE – The families of three men who died in a car crash in Tanjong Pagar in 2021 have reached an out-of-court settlement with the estate of the driver, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei.
The details of the settlement, however, remain confidential.
Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.