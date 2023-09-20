District judge fell short of standards, but conduct did not amount to apparent bias: CJ Menon

SINGAPORE - A district judge who reproduced large chunks of the prosecution’s submissions in his written grounds of decision fell short of the standards of professionalism expected of the judiciary, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Wednesday.

But the Chief Justice ruled that while the district judge’s conduct was “wholly unsatisfactory as a matter of judicial practice”, it did not give rise to a reasonable suspicion of bias, and thus was not a basis for setting aside the judicial officer’s decision.

He said that when a court reproduces one side’s arguments and fails to engage with the submissions of the losing side, it leaves the losing party feeling that its case has not been fairly considered.

“I do not regard this as reflective of the general attitude of our judicial officers, who uniformly and consistently uphold the highest standards in their daily work of discharging the grave responsibility that is entrusted to them. Their efforts should not be tarnished by this incident,” he said.

CJ Menon made the remarks as he delivered his decision to allow an appeal by a man who was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail in April by District Judge Soh Tze Bian for conspiring with a doctor to falsify Covid-19 vaccination records.

He reduced the jail term to 12 weeks on Wednesday after concluding that the risk of the potential harm to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) was low.

The offender, Australian David Christopher Newton, 44, had served the original term and left Singapore.

Mr Newton had paid $6,000 to general practitioner Jipson Quah and the doctor’s then clinic assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon to falsify vaccination records for himself and his wife.

In December 2021 and January 2022, Quah injected Mr Newton and his wife, Ms Wonglangka Apinya, 32, with saline solution before submitting the false records of vaccination to the National Immunisation Registry.

Mr Newton, who did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, was offered a job in Australia but faced difficulty entering the country because he was not vaccinated.

He contacted Chua after joining the Telegram chat group of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide. His wife did not know about the deception.

After the offences were uncovered, Mr Newton was handed two charges of cheating for conspiring with Quah and Chua to cheat the HPB.

Quah and Chua have been separately charged. Their cases are pending in court.