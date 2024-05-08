Company director jailed for lack of due diligence; bank accounts of 3 firms used by scammers

SINGAPORE - The director of three companies incorporated in Singapore has been sentenced to 16 days’ jail after scammers used the firms’ bank accounts to receive $3.89 million (US$2.87 million) from victims overseas.

Felicia Tham Li Ling had agreed to take on the roles, but then relinquished control of the companies’ local bank accounts to foreigners, the police said in a statement on May 8.

They added that her lack of oversight and due diligence as a director later resulted in the three companies being used to receive fraudulent proceeds from foreign scam victims between January 2018 and May 2018.

The 45-year-old was convicted of three counts of failing to use reasonable diligence in the discharge of her duties as company director. Four other charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration.

In addition to the jail term, she was also disqualified from being a company director for five years.

The police said Tham’s arrangement started sometime in 2016, with her taking on nominee director appointments for companies incorporated by corporate service provider JJ & E Management, a firm in Singapore.

The police statement did not indicate the relationship between her and JJ & E Management.

Investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department showed she took on roles at the firms she helped incorporate, to fulfil a statutory requirement for Singapore-based companies to have at least one local resident director.

Between December 2017 and February 2018, she agreed to take on a directorship in three business entitities - Jana United, Amey Cespa (AWRP) ODC, and Motexo.

After the companies were incorporated, Tham gave up control of all local bank accounts linked to them.

The police said she did not have any access to the companies’ account facilities or bank statements after doing so, with the foreign directors of the companies inheriting control of the accounts.

The three companies involved in the charges have been struck off.

Checks by The Straits Times showed Tham is currently a director in 84 companies, shareholder in four companies, and the company secretary of one firm.

She formerly held directorship roles in around 160 companies.