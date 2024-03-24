‘I will die if crimes were committed’: S’porean man unaware he is director of 4 firms, files police report

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man has filed a police report after alleging that his personal details were used without his consent to register four companies, including a cryptocurrency investment firm believed to be in debt to investors.

The 49-year-old facility maintenance manager is named a director in the four companies, including the Singapore-incorporated InvesableAI, which claims to help people – mainly in the United States – invest in cryptocurrency using artificial intelligence technology.

Investors have filed reports against InvesableAI with two US government agencies – the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission – claiming that more than 150 people have sunk in more than US$1.5 million (S$2 million) into the firm but have not been able to withdraw their profits or principal sums.

Several investors have also contacted the Singapore police with information related to the firm.

The Sunday Times obtained the Singaporean man’s details from InvesableAI’s business record filed with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra), and visited his Housing Board flat on March 17 to speak to him about his ties to the firm.

When asked about his role in InvesableAI, the man first had a blank stare when the firm’s name was mentioned.

That confusion soon gave way to concern after he noticed that his name, NRIC number and address were listed in the firm’s Acra record.

As he flipped through the pages of the business record, he appeared shocked when he realised that he held director appointments in three other companies – all of which he said he did not know about.

Checks by ST found that he is named a director at Pexo, Cintery and Exby International – all “live companies” or businesses still in operation, according to Acra records.

Pexo was incorporated on Dec 23, 2020 and provides corporate finance advisory services, according to its Acra file.

Its address is a unit in the Marina Bay Financial Centre. Checks on online business directory SGPBusiness.com show that 140 other active companies share the same address.

The unit is available for rent as a virtual office address for US$143 a month.

Cintery, meanwhile, lists its business as providing management consultancy services, with a business address at 68 Circular Road – another virtual office address shared among 5,968 “live” companies, according to SGPBusiness.com.

It was incorporated on Dec 1, 2021, according to Acra records.

An Acra spokesperson said it is not uncommon for firms to share a registered office address. Acra carries out sample inspections to verify that everything is in order and investigates complaints.

“Companies are also required to declare that the registered office address they provide to Acra is correct, and update changes to their registered office address promptly with Acra,” said the spokesperson.

Those who provide incorrect information can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

The last company – Exby International – was incorporated on Nov 10, 2023, and lists 12 Woodlands Square as its address. It also claims to offer financial service activities.

All three companies were registered by foreign directors, all of whom listed residential addresses in the US state of Texas in business records with the Singapore registry. Foreigners who want to register a company in Singapore must have at least one Singaporean director.