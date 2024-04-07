Clear guidelines, checks on foreigners registering firms in S’pore, say corporate service providers

SINGAPORE – There are clear and robust guidelines for foreigners seeking to register companies in Singapore, said corporate service providers that support such initiatives.

As for the implementation of the guidelines, it is left to the corporate service providers to act accordingly as middlemen, they added.

Those who spoke to The Straits Times acknowledged that there are differing standards – which they set for themselves – when it comes to matters such as verifying information about prospective directors and shareholders.

Corporate service providers came under the spotlight after ST reported recently that one Singaporean man said he did not know that his personal details, including his NRIC, had been used to register four companies in the Republic.

All four companies were set up by foreigners through corporate service providers, with one allegedly owing its investors at least US$1.5 million (S$2.02 million) and facing reports filed with the Singapore police, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Securities and Exchange Commission in the US.

To incorporate a company here, foreigners must engage a registered filing agent and name at least one Singaporean director. Corporate service providers are registered filing agents.

Such agents are supposed to verify the information provided and perform checks to prevent the financing of terrorism and money laundering before registering the company with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra).

Besides helping clients incorporate companies in Singapore, corporate service providers also provide other business services, including accounting and tax filing.

Such service providers help new companies save time and costs by handling the administrative aspects of setting up a company, while ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Mr Lancaster Lee, the managing director of corporate service provider One Tax CM, stressed that it is illegal under the Acra Act for registered filing agents and registered qualified individuals to produce any document or provide any information or explanation which they know to be false or do not believe is true.

They also cannot be reckless with regard to the authenticity of the information.

Besides facing a fine of up to $50,000 and a jail term of at least two years, errant firms can be struck off from Acra’s list of registered filing agents.

Negligence is not an excuse, with those found to have failed in exercising reasonable diligence in the discharge of their duties under the Companies Act possibly being fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to 12 months over each offence.